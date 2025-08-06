Here’s where Seattle street parking rates have increased

SEATTLE — While several areas remain unchanged, there are a few parts of Seattle that are seeing changes in street parking rates.

Parking rates in Seattle typically change three times a year, in the spring, summer, and fall. The new rates in Seattle will be in effect from now until the next change in the fall.

15th Avenue E along Volunteer Park and areas of downtown retail are the only areas that will see an increase of $0.50 across the board, all times of day.

Rates in commercial areas like downtown retail and waterfront and the north Denny Triangle have all seen $0.50 increases, making them the most expensive places to park in the afternoon at $7 an hour.

According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), 70% of the parking areas are seeing no change in rates.

SDOT says 21% of the spots have seen a $0.50 increase per hour while 9% have seen a decrease of $0.50 per hour.

“We set parking rates by comparing recent data from each paid parking area in the city with our performance metric targets for parking occupancy," SDOT wrote.

