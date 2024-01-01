Here’s when you won’t need a Discover Pass at Washington parks in 2024

If you’re planning on getting in shape for the New Year, the Washington State Discover Pass Program announced its free parks day for 2024.
One of the free days is Monday, New Year’s Day.
On those days, you won’t need a Discover Pass to park a vehicle at a Washington state park or on lands managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
- Monday, Jan. 1 – First Day Hikes and New Year’s Day
- Monday, Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Saturday, March 9 – Billy Frank Junior’s Birthday
- Tuesday, March 19 – State Parks’ 111th Birthday
- Monday, April 22 – Earth Day
- Saturday, June 8 – National Get Outdoors Day
- Sunday, June 9 – Free Fishing Day
- Wednesday, June 19 – Juneteenth
- Saturday, Sept. 28 – National Public Lands Day
- Thursday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day
- Monday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day
- Friday, Nov. 29 – Autumn Day
The free days do not apply to Sno-Parks.
For more information on the free days in 2024, follow this link.
©2023 Cox Media Group