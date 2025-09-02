Here’s when tolling will begin for SR 509 Expressway in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — Heads up, drivers! Starting September 29 – you’ll have to pay a toll if you use the State Route 509 Expressway in SeaTac. Tolling will begin at 5 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) made the announcement on Tuesday.

All vehicles using the expressway between Interstate 5 and 24th Avenue South and displaying a valid Good To Go! pass will be charged a toll ranging from $1.20 to $2.40, depending on the time of day.

Drivers without a Good To Go! account will be sent a bill in the mail at a higher toll rate – $2 more for each trip.

The tolls will be collected near the new I-5 on- and off-ramps, and there will be no carpool exemptions.

The first mile of the expressway opened on June 28.

Two additional miles of the expressway, extending SR 509 from where it currently ends at South 188th Street to 24th Avenue South in SeaTac, are expected to open in 2028.

All routes that existed before the expressway opened will continue to be free to use.

Tolling is beginning now to start covering the costs of operating and maintaining the new road.

It will also help pay for current and future construction work for WSDOT’S Puget Sound Gateway Project.

How to get Good To Go!

Set up an account online at MyGoodToGo.com. It’s free to sign up.

Right now, there is a promo code on GoodToGo509.com that can be used to order a free Sticker Pass. A limited number of free Good To Go! Sticker Passes are available.

Passes can also be purchased by calling (866) 936-8246.

What kinds of Good To Go! passes are there?

There are four kinds of passes to choose from:

Sticker pass

Flex pass

Motorcycle pass

License plate pass

Each pass ensures that you’ll pay the lowest toll rate on any road in Washington. Some passes are designed for specific customers. For example, the Flex Pass lets you carpool for free in the I-405 express toll lanes and SR 167 HOT lanes when you have enough people in your car.

Some kinds of cars have metal in the windshield, which can interfere with the signal from a Good To Go! pass. WSDOT says this is usually because of features like heated windshields, infrared light blockers, or certain kinds of driver assistance technologies. However, many of these windshields have a designated area where Good To Go! passes will work. If you believe your windshield may be interfering with your Good To Go! pass, you should take the following steps:

Contact your local dealership or check your owner’s manual to see if your vehicle has an area in the windshield for Good To Go! passes.

passes. If you find your windshield does not have a designated area for a Good To Go! pass, you will need a license plate pass for your vehicle.

pass, you will need a license plate pass for your vehicle. If you carpool on the I-405 express toll lanes, you will need to take additional steps to drive toll-free. For information on how to contact customer service, click here.

