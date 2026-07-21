Here’s when Renton’s new WinCo will open

RENTON, Wash. — Renton’s new WinCo Foods will open next month.

It will open on August 3 at 9 a.m.

The grocery store is located at 800 Garden Avenue North. The building was formerly a Fry’s Electronics.

Some giveaways are happening on opening day – but WinCo hasn’t shared what they are. Giveaway items will be available while supplies last, one per family.

WinCo does not take credit cards, but they do take debit, checks, cash, and EBT.

WinCo Foods stores are employee-owned, meaning employees participate in an Employee Stock Ownership Plan that makes them part owners of the company. It also provides them financial benefits when the company performs well.

There are over a dozen WinCo stores in Washington. To find the one closest to you, click here.

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