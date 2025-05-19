Here’s when Dick’s Drive-In will open its South Everett location

It’s official. Dick’s Drive-In will open its new Everett restaurant on June 12.

The Evergreen Highway spot will be the chain’s 10th location.

The Grand Opening Celebration will feature local high school bands, bagpipes, special merchandise, giveaways, games, and more.

Ahead of the big day, Dick’s Drive-In has launched an ‘Orange Ticket’ contest.

Customers can watch for clues via email newsletter and on social media for when and where they could win the chance to cut the ribbon on-site at the new restaurant.

“We’re going to show up in some great places around the Everett area,” said Jasmine Donovan, CEO and granddaughter of the founder Dick Spady. “Inviting our neighbors to join us on the patio to cut the ribbon on day one is my favorite tradition when we open a new restaurant in a new community.”

The original drive-in opened in January of 1954 in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood, and the chain has been growing ever since.

