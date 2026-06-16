Here’s how Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is joining in on the World Cup fun

SEATAC, Wash. — As World Cup excitement across the city continues, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is getting in on the action, too.

The airport has FIFA merchandise for sale, merch vending machines, virtual reality stadium field experiences, and massive screens in some of the terminals for people to keep an eye on all of the World Cup matches.

With the vibes high outside Seattle Stadium, Assistant Director of Airport Dining and Retail’s Khalia Moore says fans can now bring that party to the airport too.

“We want to keep that energy going as people are traveling to other states and countries, we want them to be able to experience it and that not be lost when they come here,” Moore said.

Moore said they want to make sure nobody misses a goal while getting to their gate

“We are in the middle of the best place to be,” Moore said. “We have a screen going where we will show all of the games.”

Fans will also find a virtual reality experience in Terminal A. When you put on the headset, you are transported to a stadium field with a goalie and net in front of you. The goal is simple: try to score!

The fun doesn’t stop there. If you bailed on the long merch lines near the stadium, SEA has a few ways to snatch a souvenir.

“We have lanyards, shirts, hats, game balls, our FIFA vending units, we even have FIFA items like custom-made chess pieces and trophy replicas,” Moore said.

She tells us all of the fan zones and installations will stay up through the World Cup Final on July 19.

“We want you to feel like you can come four hours before your flight and not feel like you’re missing out,” she added.

All of those activity options and watch zones are free to anyone who wants to join in the World Cup fun.

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