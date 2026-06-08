Help build the ultimate aquatic soccer team by voting in Seattle Aquarium’s ‘Ocean Cup’

SEATTLE — The Seattle Squarium is building the ultimate aquatic soccer team in their very own ‘Ocean Cup’, happening this week to celebrate the arrival of the FIFA World Cup.

Starting Monday, June 8, the aquarium will post daily match-ups between two marine animals to fill each different soccer position: striker, midfielder, defender, goalie, and coach.

“Will the sea otter’s clever paws win them the goalie spot, or are the Giant Pacific Octopus’s eight arms best suited to protect the net? Should our striker be the agile harbor seal or the punch-packing mantis shrimp? There’s only one way to find out!” — Seattle Aquarium

To vote, check out the Seattle Aquarium’s Instagram stories (@seattleaquarium) each day at 9 a.m. for the animal that you think would best fill each position.

Next week, they’ll post the final lineup, just as the first FIFA World Cup match kicks off in Seattle!

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