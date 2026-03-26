Help Auburn police find man missing for days

AUBURN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 67-year-old man.

Michael Rickman, an Auburn man, was last seen on March 23 around 2 p.m. on Dogwood St SE, near the Muckleshoot Casino Resort.

Police say he may be unable to return home without assistance.

Auburn police said he left his adult care family home without his medications or cell phone.

Michael is 6′3″ and weighs around 330 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and as last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a green sweatshirt, gray pants and green shoes.

If you see him, call 911.

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