Hello, hot weather! Temps rise in time for the weekend

The rain and storms from Thursday are long gone, and the weekend weather looks great.

An area of low pressure off the coast will continue to weaken and dissipate tonight.

Skies will be partly cloudy Friday evening, and we will slowly fall to the mid-50s Saturday morning to start the weekend.

The marine layer will provide more clouds at the coast and across Puget Sound Saturday morning, but sunshine will break through by midday, and our high temperature will hit the 70s to near 80 degrees.

We will be tracking a big area of high pressure in the Pacific Ocean this weekend as it builds toward the PNW. This weather pattern will bring more sunshine on Sunday with another round of pleasant 70s and lower 80s for daytime highs.

The afternoon high temperature you will see this weekend depends on where you live. There will be a noticeable spread in temperatures from south to north: for example, 82 for Centralia and 72 for Orcas Island.

Looking ahead to next week, the very warm weather will continue, and another PNW heatwave is likely from Monday - Thursday. It doesn’t look like we will set new record high temperatures (not yet anyway), but be prepared for daytime highs to be pushing 90 degrees next week.

The chance for any significant rain remains very low for at least another week.

Fire danger will remain high, and drought conditions will continue.

Have a great weekend and continue to be cautious with activities outdoors that could spark a fire.

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