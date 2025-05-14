Helicopter saves trapped workers after scaffolding collapse in Grays Harbor

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — Four construction workers were rescued by helicopter Tuesday after scaffolding collapsed underneath them while on the job.

The Hoquiam Fire Department says the workers fell into an under-construction water tank and became trapped.

Several agencies were called in to help with the rescue, and ultimately, a helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard pulled them to safety.

No word on how the workers are doing.

