Helicopter rescues 2 skiers stranded on 6,000-foot Cascade Pass slope

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Two skiers needed to be rescued by a helicopter near Cascade Pass last month after they became stranded in steep terrain and were at risk of falling.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on March 4, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and search and rescue were notified of an incident in Skagit County near the Ptarmigan Traverse, which required a helicopter rescue, SCSO announced.Cold, fatigued skiers couldn’t safely descend steep Cascade Pass terrain

The two 25-year-old skiers, male and female, were roughly 6,000 feet above Cascade Pass on a north-facing slope along the Ptarmigan Traverse.

Both subjects were unable to safely move from the location and were stranded on steep terrain. SCSO noted the two skiers were becoming increasingly cold, fatigued, and distressed.

A helicopter rescue was conducted, with both skiers being successfully located, extracted, and transported to safety.

“A big thank you to the Snohomish County Helicopter Rescue Team and Snohomish County Volunteer Search & Rescue for their professionalism, skill, and swift response in safely completing this mission and helping bring these individuals to safety,” SCSO stated.

The full video of the helicopter rescue in Skagit County can be found above.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group