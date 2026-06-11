Heating up: Is Seattle seeing more 90-degree days in the summer?

SEATTLE — Growing up around here, a 90-degree day felt like a special event. Now? They’re becoming a much more regular part of our summers.

Seattle averages its first 90-degree day around July 3rd, and we may get there a few weeks early this year. The city used to average about four 90-degree days annually. Since 2015, we’ve averaged eight a year—double what used to be considered normal.

And remember 2022? That year Seattle hit 90 degrees 13 different times, including six days in a row—the longest streak on record.

Compare that to the late ’90s and early 2000s, when Seattle went nearly four years—1,415 consecutive days—without hitting 90 even once.

So, while a 90-degree day still gets people’s attention around Western Washington, it’s not nearly the rarity it once was.

As of this morning, my forecast high for Sunday is 88°, breaking the record of 86°. My forecast high for Monday is 90, breaking the record of 88°.

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