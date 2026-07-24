Healthier Together: Fighting Buerger’s disease

Every morning, Tanner Chambers wakes up in Seattle. He’s the voice many know from the country radio station, 98.9 ‘The Bull.’

“The best part of my job is hanging out with my friends every morning; whether that’s hanging with people in studio, whether that’s Bull Nation calling in.... that’s what the show is all about,” Chambers said.

He was a hometown guy living his dream.

But a few weeks ago, everything changed.

It all started when Chambers had trouble breathing and felt “off.”

“I’m not the type of person that really goes to the ER, or even the doctor, that often, but I just noticed something was up. And this was different,” he said.

Within hours, doctors placed him in a medically induced coma. His body wasn’t getting enough oxygen and his kidneys were failing.

After biopsies and dialysis and plasma treatments, doctors diagnosed him with IGA nephropathy, also called Buerger’s disease-- a rare autoimmune disease that damages the kidneys.

“Your body is making a certain type of immunoglobulin immune cells and that immune cell is building up in the kidney in a way that it shouldn’t,” said Dr. Nicole Saint Clair with Regence Washington.

Chambers said if he didn’t listen to his fiance that night and go to the ER, he wouldn’t be here today.

Now, his focus is recovery and finding the right treatment.

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