Heads up birdwatchers! Here’s where to find a 17-foot Stellar’s jay in Seattle

Hey birders, if you’re looking for that elusive massive 17-foot Stellar’s jay, the Seattle Department of Transportation had quite the announcement Monday.

On top of a hill at the intersection of Highland Park Way Southwest and Southwest Holden Street, SDOT has installed a giant fiberglass art piece, creating a gateway to the Highland Park and Delridge neighborhoods.

The artwork, titled “Where’s the Party: Elevating Nature and Resilience,” was installed Thursday.

According to SDOT, artist Matthew Mazzotta’s piece acknowledges the nearby urban forest and “highlights ideas of elevating nature and resilience.”

Mazzotta was chosen in 2022 to create new artwork as part of the Highland Park Way SW and SW Holden St Safety Improvements Project.

If you would like to meet the artist, he will be available Nov. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the sculpture.

The artwork was funded by the Levy to Move Seattle.

