Heading to Seattle this weekend? Prepare for over 100,000+ to join you

SEATTLE — Seattle is set to host a bustling weekend as tens of thousands flock to the city for major events.

Among the weekend events:

The Mariners will have playoff games Saturday and Sunday.

The Seahawks play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and celebrate 50 years in Seattle.

Concerts by Monroe native Benson Boone at Climate Pledge Arena and Tate McRae to finish off the week.

Additionally, the Seattle Convention Center is hosting two conventions.

The Seattle Convention Center’s Arch building will see a 5,000 to 6,000-person convention.

Six cruise ships are expected to be in Seattle between Thursday and Monday, bringing in tens of thousands of visitors.

“Rounding up, it’s around 20 thousand people that are boarding those ships over the three days, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, across the six ships,” said Linda Springmann, Director of Cruise and Elliott Bay Operations for the Port of Seattle

Visit Seattle estimates 40 million visitors came to Seattle and King County in 2024, approaching pre-pandemic levels, with expectations of increased travel for this year due to events like the FIFA Club World Cup.

With a packed schedule of sports, music, and conventions, Seattle is poised for a lively weekend, showcasing its appeal as a major event destination.

