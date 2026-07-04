Heading out for the Fourth? Watch for these road closures in western WA

WASHINGTON — As Fourth of July travel is picking up, there are several road closures drivers should plan for before heading out to catch the fireworks.

In Seattle, starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, four off-ramps will be closed: northbound I-5 to Mercer Street, northbound I-5 to Lakeview Boulevard, southbound I-5 to Boylston Avenue, and southbound I-5 to Mercer Street.

Additional road closures

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) also highlighted that Sedgwick Road on SR 160 is closed through October.

Fortunately for drivers, the Vantage Bridge is open, and all lanes on a portion of SR 109 near Canyon Way have reopened. SR 109 was reduced to one lane after a debris slide in March.

WSDOT noted traffic near the Canadian border may get sticky with an influx of travelers.

There are also several sporting events going on this weekend. The Seattle Mariners play Saturday at 1:10 p.m. at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Storm plays Saturday at 6 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena. On Monday, Team USA will take on Belgium in the World Cup at 5 p.m. at Seattle Stadium.

Stay up to date with the latest traffic alerts on WSDOT’s Travel Center Map.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

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