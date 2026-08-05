‘He didn’t stop’: 25-year-old drug ring leader gets 10+ years despite repeated seizures across PNW

A 25-year-old leader of a drug trafficking ring was sentenced to 130 months in prison Monday after he was found to be persistent in bringing large amounts of drugs to western Washington despite several law enforcement seizures.

Hector Duran Aldaco of Federal Way pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and using a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime in February 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

DOJ noted Aldaco was the leader of the conspiracy involving more than a dozen people who were indicted and arrested in May 2024.

“This defendant is responsible for attempting to flood our community with 85 kilograms of methamphetamine, 30 kilograms of fentanyl and 2.5 kilograms of cocaine,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd stated. “Despite repeated law enforcement seizures, he didn’t stop, switching from rental cars to intercity bus lines to try to get his drugs to Washington. That conduct plus his possession of high-power firearms results in this lengthy sentence, which is warranted.”

Investigation traces drug ring leader’s supply back to a Mexico-based cartel

The investigation began in December 2022 when the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and FBI identified Aldaco as a large-scale fentanyl distributor.

Throughout the investigation, by use of physical and electronic surveillance, travel records, and various other investigative techniques, agents determined that Aldaco was being supplied by a Mexico-based Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO).

Agents also determined that Aldaco coordinated the transport of narcotics from the Los Angeles area to the Seattle area, where he worked alongside his charged and uncharged co-conspirators to redistribute the substances.

DTO often utilized rental cars for transporting the drugs but also used buses after several traffic stops resulted in seizures of large amounts of narcotics. During the investigation, there were several seizures from individuals associated with Aldaco’s DTO in Washington, California, and Oregon.

“This sentence sends a clear message that those who traffic fentanyl and arm themselves with firearms to protect their criminal enterprise will be held accountable,” Robert Saccone, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division, stated. “Hector Duran Aldaco and his co-conspirators flooded Western Washington with deadly fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine while endangering our communities with an arsenal of firearms.”

In April 2023, the California Highway Patrol seized 47 kilograms of methamphetamine and 115,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop. In June 2023, the Oregon State Patrol seized 28 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. In November 2023, the Oregon State Patrol seized 15 kilograms of methamphetamine and 30 kilograms of fentanyl pills in another traffic stop.

The seizures continued into 2024, with another instance in April when Portland Police recovered 7.5 kilograms of fentanyl pills that had been abandoned at a bus station by one of Aldaco’s associates.

During the wiretap investigation, investigators heard Aldaco discussing obtaining and trading firearms for drugs. Law enforcement searched his residence and storage unit in May 2024 and recovered three firearms as well as ammunition and body armor. More than $14,000 in cash and jewelry was also seized.

In Aldaco’s storage unit, investigators found more than three kilograms of methamphetamine, 200 grams of cocaine, and more than 10 kilograms of marijuana. DOJ noted the storage unit appeared to be set up in a way that supported a marijuana grow operation.

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