Haze, moderate air quality concerns as central WA wildfire smoke blows in

Clear skies and a bit hazy on Tuesday from the central Washington wildfire smoke

Poor air quality east of the Cascades with an Air Quality Alert

Fresher air, cooler temps starting Wednesday west of the Cascades with rain chances late week

WASHINGTON — SEATTLE FORECAST: Morning Low: 48

Afternoon High: 71

Smoke from central Washington wildfires has been pushed westward, with most of the smoke elevated a few thousand feet off the surface.

However, some of the smoke is mixing down to the surface with daytime heating and effects of wind blowing moderate smoke down the Cascades passes and gaps.

Air quality was good to moderate in many areas Monday night, though it was moderate to unhealthy-for-some category in north and east King and parts of inland Pierce County. East of the Cascades, unhealthy air quality will remain through Tuesday.

The hazy skies west of the mountains will continue into Tuesday, though air flow will turn onshore later in the day, and air quality issues will cease. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s to low 70s after morning lows in the 40s.

Wednesday will be markedly cooler west of the Cascades with highs in the low to mid 60s, with morning clouds and some afternoon sunshine. More of the same is expected through Friday, though a few rain showers will be around on Thursday and into Friday. There is the outside chance of a thunderstorm on Friday with some instability aloft.

A weather system rolling through the region will bring rain showers over the weekend with cool highs in the 50s to near 60. Snow levels could fall as low as 5,000 feet over the weekend, possibly bringing the first snow of the season to Paradise on Mount Rainier and some of the higher passes.

No travel problems are expected, and it’ll just be rain along US 2 at Stevens Pass (slim chance of some wet snow mixing in) and I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass.

It looks to be cool and occasionally wet through next week as well, so it’s possible that the 70s we see in some areas on Tuesday (including Seattle) will be for the last time this year.

With shorter days and longer nights, it becomes increasingly rare to get a 70-degree day in Seattle after mid-October, though the latest on the calendar was Nov. 8, 2016.

©2025 Cox Media Group