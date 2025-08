JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. — A hay truck tipped over on State Route 20 Friday morning in Jefferson County

It happened near milepost 1.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say the truck went into the ditch and lost a good portion of its load.

A tow truck is on its way.

Troopers are asking drivers to slow down in the area.

No word on how long it’ll take to move the truck.

©2025 Cox Media Group