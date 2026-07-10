Thurston County Sheriff’s Office wants to know: have you seen this man or this dog?

Both went missing around June 29 in Yelm, Washington. The office said that Jupiter, a miniature pinscher, was being watched by Wilson and that he left a note for the family saying that Jupiter had run away. — In a social media post on Thursday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help locating Joshua Wilson and Jupiter, the dog he was watching when he went missing.

According to the post, both went missing around June 29 in Yelm, Washington. The office said that Jupiter, a miniature pinscher, was being watched by Wilson and that he left a note for the family saying that Jupiter had run away.

The office said that Wilson’s family suspected he may be having a mental health crisis.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wilson has no ties to the Thurston County area and may be driving a 2007 VW Beetle with license plate CEG5273.

The office asked anyone with information on Wilson or Jupiter’s location to contact dispatch at 360-704-2740.

©2026 Cox Media Group