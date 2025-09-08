Harlem Globetrotters are heading to Seattle for 100 Year Tour

SEATTLE — The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are stopping in Seattle. It’s part of the team’s 100 Year Tour.

They’ll be at Climate Pledge Arena on February 1 at 3 p.m.

The team will play longtime rivals – the Washington Generals.

The Harlem Globetrotters are an exhibition basketball team that combines athleticism, theater, entertainment, and comedy in their style of play.

Presale begins on September 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale on September 22 at 10 a.m.

“From gravity-defying dunks to game-changing tricks, fans will feel the history, the joy, and the fun that only the Globetrotters can deliver,” a news release from the arena reads.

The team will debut new 100 Year jerseys to mark the occasion.

There will be a 5th quarter autograph session that’s free to everyone in attendance.

Here are some of the other offerings the team has planned:

Magic Pass: Pre-game access & player meet-and-greets

Celebrity Court Pass: Join the team for warmups on the court

VIP Bench Tickets: Sit on the bench with the Globetrotters or Generals for the entire game

Limited Edition 100 Year Golden Replica Game Ball by Spalding®, the most exclusive collectible to be ordered in advance and have ready for you when you enter the venue

100 Year Tour Souvenir Ticket, which fans can order and have delivered to their homes to expand their experience even more

