Harbor Island Studios finds temporary new life with one-year lease

SEATTLE, Wash. — A one-year agreement has been met to keep Seattle’s 89,000 square-foot studio space, Harbor Island Studios, afloat.

According to a press release by King County Executive Girmay Zahilay, CREATE48 Media Network will take over the three-year-old studio for the next year.

“Harbor Island Studios has been a unique public asset that supports King County’s film industry and creative economy. I’m glad we were able to find a nonprofit partner to continue momentum for the community while we work with stakeholders to develop a long-term strategy that supports access to affordable film and production space in our region,” Executive Zahilay said.

Harbor Island Studios is the “only publicly owned soundstage” in the Seattle region, and has been involved with over 160 productions, according to the release.

CREATE48 supports programs throughout the West Coast, including the Seattle 48 Hour Film Project, which begins with a kick-off at Harbor Island Studios. They also host the Halloween iteration of the two-day film festival, the Seattle 48 Hour Horror Film Project, as well as the Burien Film Festival and Diversity in Representation Fund.

The release notes that the studio, currently owned by the Solid Waste Division in the Department of Natural Resources and Parks, is in the middle of an ongoing “surplussing process.”

While the one-year-lease will provide stability for now, King County is still actively looking for a different government or private entity to buy the island space.

According to the press release, King County Executive Zahilay’s administration will work with the local community and councilmembers to find a long-term solution.

“I am grateful to the Executive team and Create48 for stepping up to keep this unique asset alive,” King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci said. “There remains hard work ahead, and we will need all hands on deck. I remain committed to working with Executive Zahilay, the County Council, the film community and advocates as we chart a future of long-term sustainability and success for Harbor Island Studios and for local film production right here in the heart of King County.”

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