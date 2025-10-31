Halloween takes over Seattle with tons of stuff to do

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Halloween is a favorite holiday for many, and it’s even better this year that it is on a Friday!

Let’s dive into some, cause it would be impossible to list all, of the Halloween activities going on Friday night.

For families in Seattle, Seattle Parks and Recreation is putting on free events across town, including the CID Spooktactular treats event from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hing Hay Park, the Tot Halloween Carnival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Queen Anne Community Center, the Carfield Creepy Carnival for Kids from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Garfield Community Center, and Halloween Night at the Ridge: Tricks, Treats and Tunes at the Delridge Community Center from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Teens can also check out the free Halloween Carnival at the Garfield Teen Life Center at 7.

Not enough free family fun for you? Well how about Waterfront Park Frights and Delights where you can trick or treat along the waterfront and enjoy performances and all the costumes. That party runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. There’s also the Haunted Boo-Levard at Kent Station from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., where there will be more trick or treating, carnival games and prizes, and lots more. There will also be kid-friendly scares, treats, and themed booths at the Trunk or Treat on the Lawn of the Stone House Cafe from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Halloween activities in Seattle include movies, parties, festivals, and more!

In Fremont, it is a big day for the Fremont Troll as it is Trolloween. There will be live music and the theatrical pageant to kick off the event, leading to the Haunt of Fremont, which is a costumed procession through Fremont. The fun starts rain or shine at 7 PM.

Beetlejuice and the sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice are being shown for free at Freeway Park on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. Remember to bring your own blankets, chairs, and maybe even umbrellas to enjoy the movies.

For those 21 and up looking for a more adult celebration, there are PLENTY of Halloween parties at bars and clubs across the region. Search for your favorite place, and there’s a good chance you’ll find a party.

On Saturday and Sunday at Town Hall Seattle, you will find the Seattle Catrinas Festival. This is a celebration of the Day of the Dead that features music, folklore, art, food, and culture. There will also be an altar where you can place flowers, pictures, and mementoes of loved ones who have passed. There will be activities for the kids as well. The Seattle Catrinas Festival is Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For all the fans of cats out there, you’ll want to check out the Sea-Meow Convention at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall this weekend. This has everything a cat lover could ask for, including merch, a kitten alley where you can cuddle with kittens, panels, workshops, presentations, and plenty more. You can even bring your cat … if they can follow the rules. Sea-Meow is Saturday and Sunday.

If you wanted to get that toy you always wanted growing up but weren’t able to, you might want to head to the Washington State Fair Events Center this weekend for the Washington State Toy Show. There will be over 250 vendors showing off toys, comics, collectibles, and more. You’ll need a ticket to get in, but kids 12 and under are free.

