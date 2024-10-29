Halloween Heist: Yelm family has decorations stolen

YELM, Wash. — A family in Yelm is up in arms after someone stole a key part of their Halloween display.

The Turner family spoke to KIRO 7′s Ranji Sinha, wondering if the key part of their display would be back in time for the holiday.

The Halloween display at the Turner’s home is elaborate and mostly home-made. There’s a witch, some ghosts, and a giant skeleton with lights - but the key missing piece is “Mr. Halloween” himself, the fictional horror character Michael Myers from the Halloween film series.

Instead, the Turners have a sign saying ‘bring him back.’ They admit that without menacing ‘Mike,’ the display doesn’t feel quite right.

Mary Turner insists the Michael Myers statue was something she labored to make happen, “We’re really sad, I put a lot of work into it. We spent over a week, we put PVC framing, and then it took days for me to get the padding and stuff right.”

Turner would love to turn up the frightening Halloween song from the films on Thursday, but a different Halloween horror hit them; with only days to go, she realized their display was missing Michael Myers, saying, “It’s been out there for weeks, until Sunday night at some point.”

Someone making off with the mockup of Myers just days before Halloween was no treat for the family. Mary Turner said her son was the first to alert her and the family, “He walked out and was like ‘Momma, Michael’s gone,” then we looked over and sure enough someone had pulled it up. It looked like they chucked into the back of a pickup truck and took off.”

The Turners say it’s been a rough year, so they went all out for Halloween to cheer everyone up – never thinking someone would just take their decorations. Mary Turner knows she didn’t misplace Mr. Myers, “Either somebody wanted to mess with us or they really liked the Michael Myers.”

The Turners are not alone, a Lynnwood family had their decorations torn down and stolen too. In a matter of seconds, their doorbell camera caught people running away with the spooky décor and ripping the head off their life-sized Jack Skellington.

Mary Turner couldn’t help but see the irony and humor of someone taking Michael Myers, a character that people purposely try to avoid at all costs in the film, “We love Michael Myers.”

The Turners have posted on social media, and have threatened to call the police, but with only days to go – Mary Turner just hopes Michael Myers is back in time for *his* holiday, “I would just like my Michael Myers back, just bring Michael home!”

