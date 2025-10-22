Halloween havoc: Auburn neighborhood on high alert for teens vandalizing decor

AUBURN, Wash. — A Halloween vandalism spree in Auburn has left homeowners frustrated after a group of teens was caught on surveillance cameras slashing decorations and smashing pumpkins.

The vandalism, which residents say occurred overnight Sunday and early Monday morning, targeted multiple homes.

“They came in and punctured them with a knife,” homeowner Rob Goshorn said, describing the damage to his Halloween display.

Goshorn told KIRO 7 that 10 of his inflatable decorations were slashed.

“It was like, senseless. Just stuff, it can be repaired. But I just don’t know why they would want to take anyone else’s happiness,” he explained.

Goshorn’s display-- which features dragons, dinosaurs, pumpkins, and witches-- was severely damaged.

On Facebook, several Auburn residents across the city posted pictures and videos of similar damage from the same night.

One surveillance footage showed teens storming a porch and smashing pumpkins.

Another neighbor posted video showing what appears to be the same group toppling a 12-foot skeleton and breaking its head.

The videos each captured a similar white SUV seen fleeing the scenes of the vandalism, and Auburn police are currently investigating multiple reports.

Goshorn estimates his damage to be about $1,000, but remains determined to maintain his Halloween spirit despite the setback.

“That’s what it’s here for, it’s for the kids,” he said.

Auburn police continue to work on identifying the teens involved, as the community hopes for a resolution to the Halloween havoc.

©2025 Cox Media Group