Guns, drugs, body armor, and stolen cars found in Port Orchard home

Two AR-15-style rifles, an AK-47, a shotgun, a semi-automatic pistol, and body armor were found in a Port Orchard home on Thursday.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call about an eviction order in an unincorporated area near SW Berry Lake Road.

Deputies also found more than a pound of meth, an ounce of Fentanyl, and psychedelic mushrooms, as well as a motorcycle, Cadillac Escalade, Dodge pickup, two trailers and a box truck.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case.

