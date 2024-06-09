Gunfight in downtown Seattle leaves two injured, no arrests made

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department is investigating a gunfight between two men in downtown Seattle Saturday night after one of the men was seriously injured and a security guard was shot in the crossfire.

At 9:49 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Minor Avenue and found a 26-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Officers looked after him until the Seattle Fire Department arrived and took over medical care. He was then taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police determined that an altercation had broken out between two men before shots were fired. The other man involved ran away before officers arrived.

A 39-year-old security guard attempted to intervene and was grazed by a bullet. His injury was not life-threatening. There was additional bullet damage to a nearby business and a car, and multiple shell casings were collected. Two guns were also found and seized as evidence.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be leading the investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.





