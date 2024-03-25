Group says UW student group targeted by anti-Islam letter during Ramadan

SEATTLE — A University of Washington Muslim student group is the target of a hate letter, a spokesperson from CAIR-WA says.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations says the Somali Student Association at the UW received the letter in the early days of Ramadan.

The letter, posted on Instagram, included profanity and hate speech.

CAIR-WA Executive Director Imraan Siddiqi said, “it is clear that the SSA has been targeted with this racist, Islamophobic rhetoric due to their principled and consistent activism in standing against the genocide in Gaza.”

The SSA members filed a report with Seattle Police after receiving the letter.

The group is now planning a demonstration on the UW campus this Thursday calling for solidarity and support.

