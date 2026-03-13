Ground stop at SEA Airport due to snow and ice

A ground stop was issued for all flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday morning due to weather conditions.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the ground stop was first issued for equipment outages at around 8:30 a.m.

At 9:11 a.m., the ground stop alert was reissued due to snow and ice.

According to Air Traffic Control Alerts, the ground stop is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 1 hour and 2 minutes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

🛑 Ground Stop at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) due to SNOW/ICE. Flights halted.#SEA #FAA #AirportDelays



[2026-03-13 16:11 UTC] — Air Traffic Control Alerts (@ATCAlerts) March 13, 2026

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