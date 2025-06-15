Grays Harbor PUD plans overnight outage for 5,135 customers

The Grays Harbor Public Utility District announced a planned power outage that will affect over 5,000 customers across the South Beach area beginning late Thursday, June 26.

According to the utility, the outage will begin at 10 p.m. Thursday and could last until 4 a.m. Friday, June 27.

The outage is expected to impact 5,135 customers in the South Beach Peninsula, including the communities of Westport, Grayland, and Tokeland.

The affected area begins at 1504 State Route 105 and continues along the highway, including all side and connecting streets through Westport and beyond.

Grays Harbor PUD said the outage is necessary for a major infrastructure project that involves moving utility poles off State Route 105.

The work is being done in coordination with the Washington State Department of Transportation.

To prepare, residents are urged to unplug sensitive electronics such as computers, televisions, and microwaves before the outage begins, and to keep them unplugged until power has been fully restored.

Although the utility estimates a six-hour outage, crews may restore service earlier depending on progress.

For safety reasons, the PUD advises customers not to attempt any electrical work or repairs during the outage window.

Impacted customers will receive automated phone notifications in the days leading up to the outage.

