Grant County Corrections Deputy Under Investigation for Domestic Violence

SOAP LAKE, Wash. — A Grant County Corrections Deputy is on administrative leave following a domestic violence incident in Soap Lake.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says that the incident is under investigation by the Soap Lake Police Department.

In a statement posted on social media, the Sheriff’s Office they take the incident and allegations seriously will handle them with transparency.

Once the Soap Lake Police Department concludes its investigation, an outside agency will conduct an internal investigation.

The agency will be responsible for determining whether any sheriff’s office policies were violated.

The Sheriff’s Office says that it acknowledged the seriousness of domestic violence.

They also stressed the importance of protecting victims, especially when law enforcement personnel are involved.

