Grandmother rescued from hot car in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Leaving pets and kids in a hot car is incredibly dangerous, but it’s equally as dangerous for vulnerable adults.

In a video released by Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office on X, officers were dispatched to rescue a grandmother trapped inside a parked car on a hot Tuesday evening.

Deputies quickly noticed the woman could only speak Spanish, so they attempted to use a translator app.

In the video, you can see the woman attempting to cool down by fanning herself.

With temperatures rising to more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit inside the car, deputies ran from business to business to find the woman’s granddaughter. After locating her, they were finally able to open the door.

The granddaughter claims she left the Tesla in a ‘pet-safe-mode,’ which is supposed to run the air conditioning. In this case, the air conditioning was not running, and the grandmother could not open the door.

She was stuck inside the Tesla for more than an hour.

The grandmother is recovering. Deputies have referred the case to Kitsap County Adult Protective Services.

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