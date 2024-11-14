Graffiti suspect nabbed: What Seattle and Kent police found in the car

KENT, Wash. — Seattle Police detectives working with Kent Police have caught a person believed to be responsible for multiple acts of graffiti vandalism.

On November 6, the Seattle Police Department said a Seattle detective was in Kent and happened to see a man he had been looking for, a 31-year-old graffiti vandalism suspect from Tacoma.

Considering it was a dangerous stop, the detective asked the Kent police to help him with the stop.

Police were able to hold the suspect without any trouble.

Police sealed the car and moved it to the Kent police station until the Seattle detective could get a search warrant.

Once he got the warrant, police found some interesting stuff in the car.

Police found 4 firearms and a rappelling harness that police believed was used to get into hard-to-reach tagging spots.

More interestingly, police found a book called “Vandal Squad” by Joseph Rivera. The book was written by a former NY Transit Police Officer. In that book, he describes his many years on a crew that targeted vandalism and his efforts to impact prolific career taggers who caused repeated and significant damage.

Police believed the suspect used the book to study ways to avoid getting caught.

KIRO 7 has contacted Seattle Police for more information and to confirm the identity.

