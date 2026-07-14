Gov. Ferguson looks to make FAFSA form a high school graduation requirement

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson plans to propose a requirement for all graduating high school students in Washington to fill out financial aid forms. The initiative aims to help students access funds for college or job training programs.

The proposal would mandate students complete either the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA).

The governor announced the plan during a press conference at Highline College in Des Moines. The initiative addresses a significant barrier many students face: a lack of awareness about available financial assistance for higher education and job skills training.

They say the lack of awareness results in substantial financial aid dollars going unclaimed, which could otherwise support students across the state in pursuing their academic and vocational goals.

Heba Qatrani, president of the Washington Student Association, highlighted the personal impact of financial aid. “For me, as for many other students, the FAFSA made it possible to pursue my bachelor’s degree,” Qatrani said.

Similarly, Sabah Randhawa, president of Western Washington University, emphasized the issue of unclaimed aid. Randhawa noted, “That is available to our students, but the lack of awareness is leaving a lot of those dollars on the table.”

Gov. Ferguson acknowledged that the application process itself can be a deterrent. “But the execution side of it, this damn form, excuse me. But this form is the barrier,” Ferguson said at the press conference.

However, students would not be prevented from graduating if they do not complete the forms; the requirement is intended as a reminder of available aid.

Business leaders view the proposal as beneficial for the state’s economy.

Rachel Smith, president of the WA Roundtable, supported the initiative, stating, “And that’s good for the employers who want to hire them, and that’s good for our economy.”

The proposal comes as Washington state faces a $500 million budget shortfall.

Despite this financial constraint, Gov. Ferguson maintains that the initiative would not require new funding. “This doesn’t cost money to do. We can do this one thing that doesn’t have some big fiscal note attached to it,” Ferguson said, indicating that existing investments would be utilized.

Sienna Jarrard, a student at UW Bothell, expressed hope that the legislature would consider the long-term benefits of such investments. “I hope that this also helps the legislature to see how important the investments are for the long term in our state and our students and citizens,” Jarrard said.

Gov. Ferguson plans to introduce this proposal in Olympia during the legislative session in January.

©2026 Cox Media Group