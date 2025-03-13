Gov. Ferguson announces $623k for Hoh Rainforest access road

SEATTLE — A popular destination in the Olympic National Park has been closed for months, but help is on the way.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson announced on Thursday $623,000 in funding to repair the Hoh Rainforest access road.

The road is the only way to access the Hoh Rainforest and it’s been closed since December due to heavy rains which washed away portions of the road.

As a result, some visitors who had already made reservations for June have been told to cancel for a full refund.

“The Hoh Rain Forest is one of the crown jewels of Olympic National Park and Washington’s coastal communities,” Governor Bob Ferguson said. “It is also a critical driver of tourism on the Olympic Peninsula. We cannot allow access to remain closed during the peak visitor season, costing Washington businesses tourism dollars that rural communities rely on. My team is focused on finding solutions for Washingtonians,” he said.

The governor said $623,000 will be used from the Strategic Reserve funds as well as $27,000 in private donations as federal funds have not yet been granted.

State Rep. Steve Tharinger said the Jefferson County Public Works Department will be able to open the road for the summer tourist season.

According to the National Park Service, about 460,000 people visited the Hoh area of Olympic National Park last year.

©2025 Cox Media Group