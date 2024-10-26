‘Got milk?’ Milk truck rollover causes massive spill under Seattle Convention Center

SEATTLE — A milk truck caused a massive spill southbound on Interstate 5 under the Seattle Convention Center early Saturday morning.

According to a post on X from Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol, a “milky one semi rollover” happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-5 under the convention center.

There were no reported injuries.

A combination of the truck’s speed and wet roadway is believed to have caused the rollover, Johnson said.

The Department of Ecology responded because some fuel spilled along with the milk, Johnson said.

Johnson said it took about three hours to clean up the spill.





