Good reviews, troubled neighborhood: Seattle restaurant struggles

SEATTLE — The great reviews of a restaurant in Seattle’s Chinatown International District (CID) apparently can’t outweigh the neighborhood’s reputation for crime.

The owner of Joyale Seafood Restaurant says business roared back right after the pandemic because of great reviews, but crime soared too, so he’s had to reduce business hours.

As he stood near vacant tables on a Sunday afternoon, Vince Zhao explained that his restaurant is only open now for special occasions and weekend brunch. There’s not enough business at other times.

“For weekdays, weeknights, no one’s here. No one dares to come by themselves,” Zhao said.

He says the restaurant’s reputation for dim sum and other delicacies is overshadowed by the CID’s reputation for crime.

“They [restaurant patrons] don’t want to see homeless. They don’t want to see drugs. They don’t want to see people smoking- pee, poop all over the place,” he added.

In fact, just around the corner from the restaurant on South Jackson, witnesses told KIRO 7 there were several people doing drugs.

A local woman who did not want to be identified said drug use and crime are a consistent and frustrating problem.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. I just wish that somebody would help us in this community, where people are actually trying- the people that actually care, the people that actually have families that are working and want better for this community. It’s not fair to us,” she said, tears welling up in her eyes.

Last month, Mayor Katie Wilson promised a crackdown on crime and new investment in the CID. Neighbors say previous administrations have said that, too, and the actions – they claim - always fall short.

“You all are placing little Band-Aids but not getting to the root cause of what’s going on,” said the local woman of the city’s efforts. “Hold these people accountable. Arrest drug dealers. Enforce the laws and help us.”

When Zhao was asked if he’d taken his concerns to the city, he simply answered, “There’s no use talking to anybody.”

For now, Zhao says his restaurant in the CID will operate with limited hours. His other restaurant, Seattle Harbor, remains open seven days a week. It’s located in a different neighborhood.

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