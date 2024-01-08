Golden Globes capped off by historic best actress win with local Seattle connection

The Golden Globes were capped off by an historic best actress win for former Mountlake Terrace resident Lily Gladstone.

Gladstone is the first Indigenous person to ever win the Golden Globe for best actress, for her performance as Mollie Burkhardt in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

The local ties are strong for her too, having grown up on the Montana Blackfeet reservation before her family moved to Seattle while she was in middle school. She eventually graduated from high school in Mountlake Terrace.

The opening of Gladstone’s acceptance was spoken in the Blackfeet language, going on to say that the win “doesn’t belong to just me.”

“I’m holding it with all of my beautiful sisters,” she said. “And this is for every little rez kid, every urban kid, ever little Native kid out there who has a dream, who is seeing themselves represented in our stories, told by ourselves, in our own words, with tremendous allies and tremendous trust.”

