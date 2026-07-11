Officials: B&O wildfire in Okanogan human-caused; Evacuation orders reduced

The county pointed residents to a perimeter map of the fire. Estimates from the map say the fire may have burned as much as 1,400 acres. — Update as of 6:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11.

Nearly 3,000 acres are burning in the B&O fire in Okanogan.

Okanogan County Emergency Management has reduced all evacuation areas to Level 2. Some road closures have been lifted, while others remain in effect. Although evacuation levels have been reduced, areas of the fire remain active. Stay aware of changing conditions and be prepared to take action if conditions change.

According to fire officials, the fire was human-caused, and is under investigation.

Update as of 12:06 a.m. Friday

According to fire officials, the forward progression of the fire has been slowed, but there are several areas that are still very active. Fire crews will be on the fire throughout the night.

“ALL EVACUATION LEVELS WILL REMAIN IN PLACE OVERNIGHT AND WILL BE ASSESSED TOMORROW. Several roads remain CLOSED, see Incident MAP.”

Officials ask that anyone moving through the area respect the road closures and stay out of the way of emergency vehicles and access roads.

Fire officials also confirmed that there are homes and outbuildings that were lost, but they do not have a “good assessment at this time.”

Find the most up-to-date information here.

Update as of 7:17 p.m. Thursday

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the B and O Fire has now burned 2,463 acres. Level 3 evacuations are still in effect for all areas near Salmon Creek and Salmon Creek Road North.

All people in the area should leave now.

B & O Fire

Okanogan County has issued Level 3 evacuations for the B and O Fire. According to a statement on the county website, anyone near Salmon Creek Road North should leave their homes immediately.

The orders come just under half an hour after the county’s last statement, which informed residents it would be closing Salmon Creek from Okanogan to Spring Coulee, and Spring Coulee from B & O Road to Salmon Creek Road.

In its latest update, the county said that the fire had ‘jumped Salmon Creek’ just west of Danker Cut Off Road. The fire is currently moving west and north, according to the county.

The evacuation orders say that residents should not wait for another evacuation order or for door-to-door instructions to leave. The county ended its statement saying, “This may be your only evacuation notice. EVACUATE NOW.”

The county pointed residents to a perimeter map of the fire and estimates that it may have burned as much as 1,400 acres.

This is a developing story. KIRO 7 will update the story when more information is available.

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