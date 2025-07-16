‘Go Now’ evacuations announced as Brinnon fire threatens homes

A fast-moving wildfire in the Brinnon area triggered Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders for several neighborhoods Tuesday afternoon, according to Jefferson County Emergency Management.

The fire has been named the ‘Belgian Fire.’ Firefighters say it started as a house fire that spread.

The initial evacuation alert was issued at 2:43 p.m. for residents on Belgian Drive, Morocco Place, Rock Brook Road, Arabian Drive and Shetland Lane.

By 3:47 p.m., authorities expanded the evacuation zone to include the north side of Dosewallips Road, from Rocky Brook Road to approximately one mile north.

Jefferson County officials urged people in the affected areas to leave immediately and not delay, as Level 3 means there is imminent danger to life and property.

Sheriff’s deputies are going door-to-door to get folks out.

Firefighting aircraft were scheduled to respond to the fire at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to an emergency alert sent at 3:15 p.m.

Officials also established a temporary no-fly zone over the fire, prohibiting any drone activity in the area.

Unauthorized drones could interfere with aerial firefighting operations, emergency management warned.

No injuries or structural damage had been confirmed as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Residents outside the current evacuation zones were encouraged to stay alert and prepare to leave if conditions worsen.

This is a developing story. KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

