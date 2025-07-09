‘Go Now’ evacuation orders issued for some Belfair residents due to Toonerville wildfire

BELFAIR, Wash. — State officials have issued a “go now” evacuation order for some residents in Belfair, Mason County, due to the Toonerville wildfire that is continuing to spread.

The fire started around 4:30 p.m. on July 8 and is burning at least 50 acres and continues to grow.

The fire is burning timber, brush, logging slash and is a threat to several homes. According to early reports from the North Mason Regional Fire Authority, 50 homes are threatened.

State fire services have been mobilized.

The American Red Cross is establishing an evacuation shelter for those affected by the Toonerville Fire at the Belfair Community Church, 23300 State Route 3 in Belfair.

This is a developing story.

