Gifford Pinchot National Forest issues emergency closures for wildfire

The Gifford Pinchot National Forest has issued an emergency closure order for the High Lava Fire.

The wildfire is burning northwest of Stabler and west of the Trapper Creek wilderness area, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.

Trails affected by the closure include: Trail #155, West Crater Trail, West Crater Trailhead, and Soda Peaks Trailhead (west). However, the Soda Peaks Trail can still be accessed via the Trapper Creek Trailhead.

“The order restricts all motorized use as well as pedestrian access for the duration of the closure,” the news release stated. “Visitors are urged to use caution when visiting the area and to follow guidance from forest officials.”

More than 20 Gifford Pinchot National Forest roads closed

Travel is prohibited on more than 20 National Forest System roads. For a full list of road closures, visit the U.S. Forest Service’s website.

Officials also noted several fire prevention policies are in place, such as no open fires. Wood and charcoal fires are prohibited, along with charcoal grills and pellet fires. Fires are also prohibited in rock fire pits and rock fire rings. More information on fire restrictions is available here.

These rules will be in place until Oct. 31, unless modified or rescinded sooner, the U.S. Forest Service stated.

The High Lava Fire was started July 23 due to lightning and remains active, according to officials.

“Firefighters are engaging the incident with a full suppression strategy that includes improving roads and strengthening containment lines,” the news release stated.

The fire is estimated to be 48 acres and could grow as warm and dry conditions persist.

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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