Ghost gun and illegal full-auto pistol seized in Everett, allegedly from teens with gang affiliation

EVERETT, Wash. — Four teenagers with alleged gang affiliation were arrested on June 9 in Everett, according to a post from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

A K9 deputy on a late-night shift saw the teens, who were known to police, in a vehicle allegedly intentionally trying to avoid him near 128th Street Southwest in unincorporated Everett, the sheriff’s office said.

After the teens parked and went into a store, the deputy allegedly saw a pistol in clear view in the car with an illegal modification to make it a fully automatic weapon, the post said.

The deputy also entered the wea

pon’s serial number and discovered that it had been reported stolen from Tacoma.

All four arrested were aged 17, 19, as well as two 18-year-olds, and officials say that since they were under 21, it is illegal to have a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect’s car was impounded and following a search on June 15, deputies also found an untraceable ‘ghost gun’ with a 3D printed component and a 30-round magazine.

