‘Get ready to leave’ evacuation notice issued for fire near southeast Lake Whatcom

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire that started in Whatcom County’s Blue Canyon Monday night has prompted Level 2 evacuations to be issued Tuesday morning.

The fire in the southeast Lake Whatcom area may have been started by a lightning strike.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources, which is in charge of fighting the fire, issued a Level 2, or “get ready to leave” evacuation notice, only for those who live on Blue Canyon Road. The road is closed at South Bay Drive and Park Road.

Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, DNR said water would be scooped from Lake Whatcom to fight the fire, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. Boat launches on Lake Whatcom have been closed and no boat traffic is allowed on the lake.

The Bellingham Parks Department also closed its boat launches and no drones are allowed in the area where the scoop planes are operating.

According to Cascadia Daily News, the fire was estimated to be a quarter-acre on Monday night.

The DNR said late Tuesday morning that the fire is now burning about 30 acres on the steep slopes above Blue Canyon Road.

If a Level 3 evacuation notice is issued, it means residents should leave immediately.

