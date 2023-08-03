Geno Smith won’t be charged for DUI after arrest for erratic driving last January

SEATTLE — Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will not be prosecuted for driving under the influence following an arrest over a year and a half ago, the King County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Smith was arrested under suspicion of DUI in January of 2022. At the time, he was pulled over by state patrol for going 96 miles an hour in a 60 mile an hour zone, and for driving erratically across lanes of traffic. He had decline a breathalyzer test, with a judge issuing a warrant for a blood draw instead.

According to the arrest report, Smith appeared to be agitated before the blood draw, and had to be restrained.

The results released Thursday indicate that his blood-alcohol concentration was at 0.38, less than half the 0.08 legal limit. He also tested at a 2.6 THC concentration, just over half the limit of 5 that prosecutors need to prosecute for a DUI.

A statement released by the prosecutor’s office stated that while they “can show that Mr. Smith consumed alcohol and marijuana and that in general those two substances have a compounding effect, we do not have any evidence to show exactly what effect they had on Mr. Smith.”

“It should be noted that Mr. Smith’s blood samples were in a refrigerator that failed at the Washington State Crime Lab,” they added. “Although, there is no reasonable doubt to the accuracy of the results, there would likely be litigation related to the handling of his blood samples.”

