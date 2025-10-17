Game 5 price collapse: Mariners tickets plummet to $109

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Playoff tickets for Game 5 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) with the Seattle Mariners v. the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday have substantially dropped in comparison to the first two home games of the series.

As with all sporting events, seats are available at an extremely wide variety of prices depending on how close each seat is to the action.

The search for a quality, low-priced ticket ends here, as a comprehensive guide to Mariners playoff tickets is provided below.

Where is the best place to purchase a Mariners ticket?

After-market ticket sellers have led the charge in providing tickets following the Mariners’ initial sale on Ticketmaster, which sold out within minutes on Sept. 25.

Tickets to the game are subject to change, as most ticketing apps utilize “Smart Pricing,” which automatically adjusts ticket prices based on demand, supply, and various other factors.

Purchasing tickets on GameTime

The cheapest single-ticket price on GameTime can be purchased for as low as $114, seated in the 300-level of the stadium along the 1st baseline. Similar tickets in Game 4 were as high as $230.

Those looking to purchase a set of four tickets can secure a group of seats in the 300-level for as low as $109 per ticket. Previous tickets in the 300-level sold for more than $220.

The most expensive seat in the house on Friday can be found in the Diamond Club, directly behind home plate, with a single ticket costing more than $5,700. Tickets in the Diamond Club for Game 4 were listed as high as $6,000.

Best seats on SeatGeek

The most affordable ticket on SeatGeek is listed for $109 in the 300-level beyond right field. SeatGeek deemed this offer an “amazing” value, rating it 9/10. Similar seats in Game 4 of the series cost nearly $230.

Additionally, a set of four tickets in the 300-level along the first baseline can be purchased for $109 per seat. Previous listings for the first two home games of the series cost more than $213.

The most expensive seat on SeatGeek to see the Mariners on Friday is in the Diamond Club, with a single ticket fetching more than $3,500. SeatGeek listed Diamond Club tickets for Game 4 at more than $6,000.

Playoff tickets provided by StubHub

StubHub is seemingly the worst ticket seller of the three, with the cheapest single ticket offered priced at $176, seated in the 300-level in right field. StubHub labeled this seat as a 7.8/10, “Great” deal. Similar tickets in Game 4 cost more than $234.

A group of four tickets to the game on StubHub is listed for $185 in the 300-level of right field. Tickets to the previous two home games in this series cost approximately $250.

Similar to GameTime and SeatGeek, the most expensive ticket available on StubHub is in the Diamond Club, priced at nearly $2,500.

Weighing out the options

As for grabbing a seat to watch Friday afternoon’s game alone, SeatGeek provides the cheapest price of the three, just above $100.

For a group of four, SeatGeek and GameTime are tied as the best option for fans looking to save on bulk purchases, with tickets just below $110.

Fans who wish to splurge on a night out in T-Mobile Park can find the cheapest, high-quality seat in the Diamond Club on StubHub, nearly $1,000 cheaper than SeatGeek, and more than $3,000 cheaper than GameTime.

All ticket prices are subject to change. Price information is up to date as of 8 a.m. Oct. 17.

Follow Jason Sutich on X.

