Gallery: KIRO Radio listeners share photos of Spokane wildfire smoke blanketing the region

An air quality alert remains active for the Seattle area as smoke and high temperatures are expected to affect sensitive individuals through Tuesday.

The City of Seattle recommended several ways to stay safe during days with elevated air pollution, such as avoiding outdoor physical activity, keeping windows and doors closed, and leaving an area if air quality is poor.

On Tuesday, Seattle recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 137, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and teens.

Sensitive groups are encouraged to reduce exposure by choosing less strenuous activities or shortening the amount of time they are active outdoors. On Wednesday, the AQI in Seattle is forecast to improve, with a rating of 90, dipping back into the 51 to 100 range of moderate air quality levels, according to AirNow.

A full list of ways to stay safe and additional information is available here.

Red Cross taking donations, volunteers

Those wanting to support residents affected by the wildfires can donate on the Red Cross’ website, call (800) 733-2767, or text REDCROSS to 90999.

The Red Cross is also taking volunteers. For more information, go here.

Gov. Ferguson seeks federal aid as Spokane wildfires level neighborhoods, displace 65K

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said federal resources are on the way to help Washington battle 17 major wildfires burning more than 260,000 acres — the size of 200,000 football fields.

Ferguson said during a news conference Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) agreed to send those resources before they’ve even been approved.

“The type of direct federal assistance would include search and rescue, debris removal, medical supplies and assistance, temporary sheltering, emergency power,” he said. “So, for example, generators. Those are the types of direct assistance that we’re requesting from the federal government for those jurisdictions and those tribes.”

Wildfires near Spokane have forced more than 65,000 people from their homes as fast-moving flames continue to spread across eastern Washington in what is the worst natural disaster ever in the area.

Dry conditions and strong winds sent flames racing through neighborhoods over the weekend, destroying close to 700 structures, including hundreds of homes. Residents across the Spokane area are being told to evacuate now. An evacuation zone map can be seen here.

Convicted felon arrested in connection with Old Trails Fire in Spokane

A convicted felon has been arrested in connection with the Old Trails Fire in Spokane.

The 37-year-old suspect was arrested Monday on a first-degree arson charge.

“Investigators, with the assistance of the Spokane County Warrant Service Group (a small contingent of SWAT Team members), served a search warrant at his residence,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release. “(He) was arrested without incident.”

The Old Trails Fire–one of three in the Spokane area– has burned hundreds of homes and thousands of acres.

It started at approximately 12:00 pm on Saturday north of the city of Airway Heights.

“This remains an active investigation, as does the investigation into the cause and origins of the Autumn Lane and Fairview Fires,” the release said.

The suspect has a previous conviction in Arizona for manslaughter, according to KXLY-TV.

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown asked for patience as police and fire personnel are constantly evaluating the situation.

“It’s neighborhood by neighborhood and block by block,” she said. “And so we really want you to just pay attention. They are regularly reevaluating the situation, the weather, the fire, and the potential for things to reignite. They are regularly reevaluating that, and we’ll issue any changes whenever they have that information that makes it safe to do so, and on a daily basis.”

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Contributing: Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

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