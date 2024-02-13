Pearl Jam announced its Dark Matter world tour with two stops at Climate Pledge Arena.

Eddie Vedder, Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, and Matt Cameron will perform two shows at Seattle Center on May 28 and May 30 at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

This marks the first time in six years that the band will play before a hometown crowd.

For the first time, the Seattle band announced its new album and tour at the same time.

The world tour will hit nine countries and 25 cities. After Seattle, the band heads to the UK and Europe.

Fans will get a chance to participate in the world tour registration sale online starting Sunday, February 18 at 11:59 p.m. This is the only way for fans to participate in what the press release calls “the on sale.” Registration does not guarantee access to the sale.

Dark Matter marks the band’s twelfth album and was produced in just three weeks in 2023 at the Shangri-La Studios in Malibu.

Vedder said of the album, “No hyperbole, I think this our best work.”

Dark Matter, the album, is set to be released on April 20.

Future Days: Pearl Jam playing Climate Pledge Arena in May (Pearl Jam)





