Fund established to honor Washington native killed in Iraq aircraft crash

One of the six airmen who died in an aircraft crash in western Iraq on Thursday was identified as a Washington native.

Capt. Ariana G. Savino, 31 years old, was from Covington.

A GoFundMe has been established by her coworkers to honor Capt. Savino.

“On March 12, 2026, Captain Ariana Savino made the ultimate sacrifice to her country when her KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in western Iraq, supporting Operation Epic Fury,” the site says.

“Funds raised will be given to support her parents, Darren and Omayra, sister, Kelaia, brother, Zevin, and dogs, Zoey and Piper, while they navigate through the next chapter of their lives as well.”

“In addition to family support, a portion of monies raised will go towards establishing a scholarship fund supporting Latina women in aviation - something Ariana was passionate about.”

Who was Capt. Ariana G. Savino?

31-year-old Capt. Ariana G. Savino of Covington, Wash (MacDill Air Force Base)

According to her biography from the U.S. Air Force, she was responsible for the unit’s $21 million flying hour program, coordinating headquarters’ taskings, managing daily flight scheduling, aircrew training missions, and resource allocation to ensure mission execution.

Capt. Savino earned her active duty commission in 2017 through Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps from Central Washington University.

In 2020, she graduated from training as a Combat Systems Officer and then served at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, as a Standardization and Evaluation officer, Assistant Flight Commander, and Flight Commander.

Capt. Savino then attended undergraduate pilot training at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, earning her wings in 2025 before becoming a KC-135 pilot.

She deployed in 2020 and 2026 in support of United States Central Command Operations SPARTAN SHIELD, SENTINEL SENTRY, and EPIC FURY, flying 348 combat hours in both the E8-C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System as a Combat Systems Operator and the KC-135 Stratotanker as a Pilot.

Other airmen who were killed in the crash

Six airmen killed in plane crash in Iraq Left to right: Maj. John A. Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Alabama, Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio, Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Kentucky, Capt. Seth R. Koval, 38, of Mooresville, Indiana, Capt. Curtis J. Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio, and Capt. Ariana G. Savino, 31, of Covington, Washington (six airmen killed in plane crash in Iraq)

33-year-old Maj. John Alex Klinner of Auburn, Alabama

34-year-old Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt of Bardstown, Kentucky

38-year-old Capt. Seth R. Koval of Mooresville, Indiana

30-year-old Capt. Curtis J. Angst of Wilmington, Ohio

Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio

The crash

The Pentagon said Saturday the incident is still under investigation.

The crew was aboard a US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft on Thursday above western Iraq when it crashed.

The US military said that the incident was “not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.”

The KC-135 allows aircraft to refuel in the sky to remain in a battle zone for longer. They can also be configured to carry cargo and medical patients.

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