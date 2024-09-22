Full closure of I-5 coming to Fife as WSDOT completes SR 167 Expressway bridge

FIFE, Wash. — The weekend commute is about to get a little longer for drivers traveling on Interstate 5 near Fife as WSDOT prepares to close the freeway in both directions to complete the bridge going over the highway.

Starting next weekend and for the next four weekends, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will close I-5 in both directions as they complete the SR 167 Expressway bridge.

The closures are expected to happen overnight on Fridays and Saturdays to minimize the impact on drivers.

The bridge will be part of the SR 167 Expressway extension that will go over I-5 in Fife designed to improve travel and connectivity to I-5.

The closure will affect the following weekends:

September 27-28

October 4-5

October 11-12

October 18-19

Lanes will begin closing starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with all southbound lanes closed by 11 p.m. and northbound lanes by 10:30 p.m.

Lanes will be reopened by 11 a.m. on Saturdays and noon on Sundays.

Detour signs will be in place to guide drivers around the closures.

I-5 closure: Local detour map (WSDOT)

